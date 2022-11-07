K-pop girl group Red Velvet has announced the release date for their much-anticipated comeback.
The mini-album/EP is titled ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’ and will release on November 28, with pre-orders for the new record already kicking off.
This is the quintet’s second release this year, following ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’ that released in March.
Red Velvet was formed in 2014 by SM Entertainment as a four-member group. However, the next year, another member joined. The full line-up is made up of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri.
The popular stars are known for songs such as ‘Russian Roulette’, ‘Zimzalabim’ and ‘Psycho’.
Apart from their work as a group, some of the members have pursued solo activities in the past few years. Wendy was the first to debut as a solo singer with the five-track EP ‘Like Water’ in April 2021. The next month, Joy released her debut EP ‘Hello’. The most recent member to release a solo work has been Seulgi, who made her solo debut this October with the EP ‘28 Reasons’.