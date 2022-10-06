K-pop group NCT 127 will appear on the famous US morning show ‘Good Morning America’.
On October 4, the series announced that NCT 127 would appear on the show, raising the expectations of global fans.
NCT 127 is expected to perform ‘2 Baddies’, the title song of its fourth full-length album, at the Good Morning America studio in Times Square, New York on October 10.
This is the second time NCT 127 will appear on Good Morning America since they performed ‘Superhuman’ at the show in April 2019.
‘Good Morning America’ is the most popular morning news show in the US, which is aired on the ABC channel every Monday through Friday at 7am. It’s considered one of the most prestigious programs with more than 47 years of history.
NCT 127 is a sub-unit of South Korean boy band NCT, which was formed by SM Entertainment. The sub-unit comprises of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. Together, they’ve released four studio albums and four EPs since 2016.
Other K-pop acts that have performed on ‘Good Morning America’ include aespa, Blackpink and BTS.