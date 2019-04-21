IMFACT. From left to rigth: Taeho, Ungjae, Sang, Jian, and Jeup. Image Credit:

K-Pop boy group IMFACT are all set to perform in Dubai this weekend.

As part of the annual cultural programme ‘Travelling Korean Culture 2019’, the five-piece act will make their Middle East debut by taking the stage at the American University in Dubai on April 27 and HCT Dubai Women’s Campus on April 29. This will mark IMFACT’s first visit to the emirate.

The five members — Jeup, Taeho, Jian, Leesang, and Ungjae — will perform not only songs like ‘Only You’ and ‘Nanana’, but also other K-Pop songs that are widely loved by their fans, known as IF.

The three-day event will also feature instrumental band SOPUNG. The trio will play Korean traditional and folk music along with original soundtracks and pop songs reinterpreted in their own style.

The event is hosted by Embassy of the Republic of Korea and organised by the Korean Cultural Centre in the UAE, celebrating the Year of Tolerance. ‘Travelling Korean Culture’ kicked off in 2017 in Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Dubai before continuing to Ajman, Sharjah and Al Ain in 2018. Last year, they brought in K-Pop boy band SNUPER for mini-concerts across the Emirates.

Signed under Star Empire Entertainment, IMFACT made their official appearance in the K-Pop industry with first single album ‘Lollipop’ in 2016. Their name is combination of ‘impact’ and ‘I’m fact’, which conveys the group’s determination to make an impact on the Korean pop music world and their will to sing truthful music. They’ve participated in various Korean TV shows like ‘The Unit’, ‘I Can See Your Voice’ and ‘Immortal Song’. The five-piece band’s last release was single ‘Only U’ back in January. Just after wrapping up their first European tour, they will hold performances in the emirate.