Grammy-nominated South Korean group BTS will debut their performance for upcoming song ‘Butter’ at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards, just days after the release of the single.
“We can’t hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of ‘#BTS_Butter’ will be at this year’s @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc,” they wrote on their official page on Tuesday. The performance will be done remotely from Korea.
The group — made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — has four nominations at this year’s BBMAs: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song (‘Dynamite’) and Top Social Artist (Fan Voted). They’ve won the Top Social Artist award for the last four years.
‘Butter’, releasing on May 21, will be BTS’ second English single after the chart-topping disco pop track ‘Dynamite’.
This year, the Billboard Music Awards will be held on May 23 and hosted by Nick Jonas. Canadian singer The Weeknd leads with 16 nominations. Rapper Drake will be felicitated with the Artist of the Decade Award this year.
— With inputs from IANS