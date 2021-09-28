Halsey, fourth from left, and BTS perform "Boy With Luv" at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

South Korean group BTS have announced four concert dates in Los Angeles on September 28, a month after they officially cancelled their Map of the Soul Tour.

The K-Pop sensations will perform their ‘BTS Permission to Dance On Stage - LA’ mini-tour at the Sofi Stadium on November 27, November 28, December 1 and December 2, according to a statement.

“Holding an in-person concert in the midst of COVID-19 is not easy, but after looking for opportunities to do so, we are able to hold the concert in the United States after taking the national and regional health regulations and circumstances into consideration,” Big Hit Music shared on their Weverse social media app.

BTS Image Credit: Twitter

“It is our deepest regret that we are unable to hold more concerts in more areas. We will do our best to put on additional concerts for not only Korean fans, but also fans from all around the world who have been patiently waiting for a long time.”

The in-person concert is the first time BTS will see their fans — known as ARMY — face-to-face since their massive world tour that ended in Seoul in October 2019.

News of the concert comes soon after it was announced that the septet would also perform a live-streaming concert ‘BTS Permission to Dance On Stage’ on October 24.

The group — made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — have held a number of online concerts, such as October 2020’s ‘Map of the Soul ON: E’, that have been viewed by millions around the world.