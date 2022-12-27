It’s a double whammy for K-pop group BTS on Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and Africa.
The South Korean music sensations have been revealed to be the most streamed K-pop act on the app in 2022. Meanwhile, the band’s youngest member Jungkook was placed at No 6 on the list making him the highest charting soloist, and the only solo artist in the top 10.
In second place was K-pop girl group Blackpink (who will be performing in Abu Dhabi on January 28) and up third was Stray Kids.
Girl group Twice came in fourth and BTS’ labelmates Tomorrow X Together rounded up the top five.
Jungkook has been making waves with his latest release ‘Dreamers’, which was part of the official 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack.