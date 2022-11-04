K-pop girl group Blackpink has been busy on their world tour, and with that comes the usual strains of performing on stage and constantly travelling.
Recently, fans of the South Korean sensations have raised questions about the health of member Jisoo while on stage. Some pictures that have emerged online show a bump on the singer’s neck, which has worried some netizens.
However, Blackpink’s label has made a statement to reassure fans that the oldest member of the popular quartet is in good health.
“Jisoo is currently fulfilling her duties for Blackpink’s world tour schedules without any trouble, and she is not experiencing any health issues,” YG Entertainment said, according to news portal Soompi.
Blackpink are currently in the US for their ‘Born Pink World Tour’, which is to promote their second studio album ‘Born Pink’. The tour kicked off in Seoul on October 15 and will continue until June 2023. It will see Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa travel to cities including Los Angeles, Copenhagen and Jakarta.
They will even be making a tour stop to Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi, on January 28, 2023.
For their UAE concert, Early Bird Presale for Blink fan club membership holders will be available on November 8. Live Nation Middle East Presale tickets will follow on November 10 (UAE only) and general ticket sales start on November 11.