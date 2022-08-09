K-pop girl group Blackpink will perform in Abu Dhabi on January 28, 2023, as part of their ‘Born Pink World Tour’.
The quartet — made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa — will kick off their tour with three shows in Seoul starting October 15. They will then head to a variety of cities including Atlanta, Chicago, London and Berlin for the rest of 2022, before heading to Asia in January 2023.
Before their Abu Dhabi stop, they’ll also perform in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 20.
The venue for their Abu Dhabi stop has not been revealed yet.
Blackpink made their debut in August 2016 with their mini album ‘Square One’, that featured the tracks ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’. They’re the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to ‘Ice Cream’ that peaked at No 13.
They made history this week after the music video for their 2018 single ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ crossed 1.9 billion views on YouTube, making it the most-viewed by a Korean group on the website.