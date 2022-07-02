K-Pop girl group aespa hung out with American reality TV star and heiress Paris Hilton in Los Angeles last month.
The four member group — made up of Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning — and Hilton were guests on the popular late night talk show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
The quartet shared a picture with Hilton, using the catchphrase that she made famous: “That’s HOT.”
Aespa were also hitting milestones and making memories as they were in town for their first US show ‘SYNK in LA’.
On Jimmy Kimmel’s show, aespa performed their English-language single ‘Life’s Too Short’, which aired on June 29.
The South Korean girl group debuted on November 17, 2020, with their single ‘Black Mamba’. They’re also known for tracks such as the viral song ‘Next Level’ and ‘Savage’. Their next EP, ‘Girls’ is set to be released on July 8.