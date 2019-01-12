Zico has established his own management agency, KOZ Entertainment, following his departure from Seven Seasons last November.
The former Block B member confirmed the news on his Instagram account last Friday by posting an image of his music label’s name and stating that he will officially begin the second chapter of his life this year.
KOZ stands for King of the Zungle and is derived from the name of his first world tour held last year. According to the rapper-songwriter, it reflects his efforts to survive in the jungle-like Korean pop industry.
While Zico will work independently and manage himself under KOZ Entertainment, he intends to discover and train new talent, and collaborate with other music producers.
Over the past eight years, the ‘Soulmate’ artist has made a household name for himself as an acclaimed songwriter and producer.
Zico, born Woo Jiho, was an underground rapper in the hip hop scene before turning to a K-Pop star and debuting in Block B in 2011. He used his talent to produce the boy group’s musical material and for other prominent artists.
Known for incorporating a wide variety of genres into his songs and adding his own flare, the Korean musician ventured a solo career, which has led him to regularly top the Korean music charts and to be nominated and awarded at several music award shows.
He is currently preparing a new solo album and is expected to drop it soon although no release date has been revealed as of yet.