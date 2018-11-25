K-Pop sensation Wanna One’s title track from their first full-length album — and probably their last — ‘1¹¹=1 (Power of Destiny)’ swept music streaming charts in Korea.
Lead track ‘Spring Breeze’ topped seven music charts, outperforming BlackPink member Jennie’s Solo and Twice’s Yes or Yes.
‘Spring Breeze’ is a dance song that features elements of guitar, synth-pop and dynamic percussion sounds with alt rock instrumentals. The temporary act looks back on the past and promises fans, affectionately known as Wannable, that they will meet again with lyrics that read “we’ll meet again when the spring breeze passes by” and assures fans they’ll “defy destiny to be as one”.
As always, they showcase their incredible vocals and visually mesmerizing choreography in ‘Spring Breeze’s’ music video.
Their highly-anticipated album is exciting yet bittersweet as it may be their last album as a 11-member act, with less than a month until their planned disbandment in January.
The songs represent the members’ memories and music journey and their will to overcome the sorrow and fear of leaving Wanna One before returning to their respective agencies.
Fans in the UAE made their 11-track album even more memorable. The album placed second on the Top Albums chart on iTunes as soon as it was dropped.
Last week, Wanna One was accused of plagiarising their new symbol from the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch for their comeback but the group leader Yoon Ji-sung clarified during a press conference in Seoul that “the idea of the origin of love is featured in Plato’s Greek classic philosophical text ‘Symposium’”.
The K-Pop act has been together for more than a year since being put together through the second season of Korea’s idol competition Produce series last year.