It goes without saying that TXT might have been the most-anticipated K-Pop group debut last week.

Big Hit Entertainment’s new boy band TXT, or Tomorrow X Together, stepped into the music industry with debut EP ‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’, fronted by title track ‘Crown’, a synth pop track that explores growing pains in adolescence, symbolised by a horn.

Apart from surpassing 100,000 pre-orders within three days in Korea, members Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Hueningkai, Taehyun, and Soobin, who are in their late teens, captured global attention with their five-track EP. It topped the iTunes albums chart in 44 regions that includes United States, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, India, Spain and, of course, the UAE.

‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’ also charted high on the local iTunes chart for two days straight but was overtaken by Jus2’s EP ‘Focus’ a day after it was released. It didn’t take long for TXT’s EP to climb back to its rightful spot the next day.

The boy’s local recognition was further shown when #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER was trending on Twitter in the UAE the day of their debut stage performance.

Showcasing a cheerful, energetic performance, the music video for ‘Crown’ also premiered on March 4 and already surpassed 15.1 million views within 24 hours. Additionally, it is the 10th fastest K-Pop music video debut of all-time from a Korean artist as of March 7, 2019, according to YouTube.

TXT recently signed with American record label Republic Records, home to artists such as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Drake, Jonas Brothers and more. They are surely the next big K-Pop rookie group to look out for this year.