The TVXQ! leader is known for his strong stage presence and powerful performances

Image Credit: Supplied

TVXQ!’s Yunho is gearing up for his solo debut for the first time in 16 years.

SM Entertainment announced that the singer is preparing for his upcoming solo album, aiming at releasing it next month.

Though Yunho has sung various solo songs for the duo’s albums and released a solo mini-album ‘U Know Y’ in Japan back in 2015, his anticipated new music will serve as his first solo album in Korea since his debut in 2003 as a member of highly-popular act TVXQ!.