K-Pop duo TVXQ! will celebrate their 15th anniversary together with a special album and fan meeting before the year ends, management agency SM Entertainment said in a statement.
Fronted by title track ‘Truth’, Changmin and Yunho’s upcoming seven-track album titled, ‘New Chapter #2: The Truth of Love’, will be released on December 26, marking the same day the duo made their official public performance in 2003.
The kings of Hallyu will also celebrate the milestone and their successful career with their massive fanbase through a fan meeting event, TVXQ! Special Day - The Truth of Love, the same day in the evening of their anniversary at Korea University’s Hwajung Gymnasium.
SM Entertainment’s most prominent K-Pop act recently added another record to their list of achievements, breaking three records with new Japanese single, ‘Jealous’. It topped Japan’s Oricon weekly singles chart, making it the 13th time they hit number one. It also means that they received the highest record for a foreign artist on the Japanese chart.
TVXQ! set a new feat for ranking on the Oricon TOP 10 chart, their 38th single to do so. They also have the biggest accumulated single sales by a foreign artist, with a sum of 4,592,000 copies sold including, ‘Jealous’, in Japan.