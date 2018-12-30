K-Pop phenomenon TVXQ! is back with a special album in honour of their 15th anniversary.
Max Changmin and U-Know Yunho celebrated the momentous milestone with new album, ‘Chapter #2: The Truth of Love’, and a fan meeting event in Seoul on December 26, according to agency SM Entertainment.
The seven-track album includes title track ‘Truth’, a jazz-based R’n’B pop song with a groovy jazz rhythm. It’s co-written by world-renowned producer Thomas Troelsen, who is best known as one of the songwriters behind TVXQ!’s 2009 hit track ‘Mirotic’.
The new album features songs written by Changmin as well solo tracks ‘Beautiful Stranger’ and ‘City Lights’, which was penned by NCT member Taeyong, and collaboration track with South Korean rapper The Quiett.
Their 15th-anniversary special album topped iTunes Top Album charts in several countries, including Japan, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.
The duo’s recent release follows ‘New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love’, their eighth studio album and first Korean release since returning from their mandatory military service.
The same day of their album release, the K-Pop legends held a fan meeting titled ‘TVXQ Special Day — The Truth of Love’, to share a special moment with fans at Korea University’s Hwajung Gymnasium, where they showcased their new tracks and performed hits like ‘Hug’, ‘Purple Line’, ‘Magic Castle’, ‘Mirotic’ and ‘The Chance of Love’.
In celebration of the K-Pop duo’s anniversary, TVXQ! will hold concerts at Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul from March 9-10.
TVXQ! debuted as a five-member act on Dec. 26, 2003. The quintet grew immensely popular in Korea and throughout Asia but went through a rough patch when members Junsu, Yuchun and Jaejoong left the group over disputes concerning the label’s contract conditions. The trio eventually formed the group JYJ.
Yunho and Changmin continued as a duo and conquered Asia, in particular Japan, with the help of their ever-supportive fan base.