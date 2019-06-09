Clockwise from left: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Seungmin, Felix, I.N, Hyunjin, Changbin, Woojin and Han. Image Credit:

Europe is a great destination to be in this summer if you’re a fan of K-Pop.

Stray Kids is the latest Korean act to announce dates and locations for the European leg of their world tour. After wrapping up their concerts in Asia, Australia and the US, the young nine-member boy group will bring their tour, titled ‘UNVEIL Tour ‘I am…’, to Europe starting at the end of next month.

They will perform in London on July 28 followed by a concert in Paris on July 30.

The boys will continue their tour and meet their fans, known as Stay, in Berlin at the Verti Music Hall on August 2 and will wrap up their last concert in Moscow at the Adrenaline Stadium on August 4.

Before hitting the road, Stray Kids is slated to drop a new EP, ‘Cle 2: Yellow Wood’, just three months after releasing ‘Cle 1: Miroh’ and its title track ‘Miroh’.

Hailing from one of Korea’s biggest music agencies, JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids formed through a 2017 reality show where the members were hand-picked by the group’s leader Bang Chan.

The members — especially trio Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, known as 3racha — produce and write the majority of the group’s music.

The K-Pop act’s last comeback brought the nine members their first music show win on music show ‘M Countdown’ in April.