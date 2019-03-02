SF9 is the latest K-Pop group to announce European and US tour dates this spring.
Concert organiser MyMusicTaste and FNC Entertainment announced that the nine-member boy band will perform in multiple cities in the United States and Europe in April and May.
The 10-day city tour titled ‘2019 SF9 USA – Europe Live Tour ‘UNLIMITED’, will start off in Chicago on April 19 and will hit up New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles throughout the month.
Then SF9 will continue their tour in May with a show in Moscow on May 2 before heading to Warsaw, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris and London.
The news of their world tour comes after SF9 dropped their sixth mini album, ‘Narcissus’, fronted by sensual title track ‘Enough’. Member Zuho, who had been on a temporary hiatus due to an injury, will be touring with the group.
SF9 debuted in 2016 with debut single album ‘Feeling Sensation’ and lead single ‘Fanfare’. The seven members — Young Bin, Tae Yang, Jae Yoon, Zuho, Rowoon, In Seong, Hwi Young, Da Won and Cha Ni — have secured a fanbase, known as Fantasys, in Korea and around the world.
The group has been experimenting with various genres seen in tracks such as ‘Mama Mia’, ‘O Sole Mio’, ‘Now or Never’ in every comeback. Their latest tour announcement proves that 2019 might as well be SF9’s year for global recognition.
The last time the group visited the United States was for their fan meeting tour in November 2017.