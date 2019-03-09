She debuted as a member of Girls’ Generation in 2007

Image Credit:

Seohyun has signed an exclusive contract with new agency Namoo Actors.

The entertainment management company officially announced the news, welcoming the artist under their care and promised to give full support to her singing and acting career.

Namoo Actors is home to well-established actors such as Ji Sung, Lee Jun Ki, Moon Geun Young, Park Min Young and more.

After debuting as a member of prominent group Girls’ Generation in 2007, Seohyun has pursued acting and landed her first role in 2013 drama, ‘Passionate Love’. She appeared in other Korean dramas such as ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’, and ‘Bad Thief, Good Thief’.