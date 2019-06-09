‘The ReVe Festival: Day 1’ will be the group’s first Korean release this year

Red Velvet’s comeback is sooner than you think. The popular girl group will be dropping their mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival: Day 1’ on June 19.

Last week, the quintet teased fans by uploading a picture of a gold coin with their names — Joy, Wendy, Irene, Seulgi and Yeri — on it as well as ‘Red Velvet: The ReVe Festival’ in the middle and the album’s release date.

According to their agency, ‘ReVe’ from the album’s title refers to the act’s initials and translates to ‘dream’ in French.

Fans, or Reveluv, are already enthusiastic about the announcement as their return will mark Red Velvet’s first Korean comeback this year. Last month, the five members released their second mini-album in Japan, ‘Sappy’.