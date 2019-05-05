He teamed up with Mamamoo’s Wheein on the lead track of the EP

On May 2, Park Bom made a triumphant solo return to the K-Pop music scene with repackaged EP, ‘re:Blue Rose’, fronted by pop ballad track ‘4:44’.

The soloist teamed up with Mamamoo’s Wheein on the lead track and its sentimental music video. The album also includes tracks like ‘My Lover’, ‘Shameful’ and two alternate versions of March’s release track ‘Spring’: a reggae version with former 2NE1 bandmate Sandra Park and a solo ballad rendition featuring sibling and cellist Park Goeun.

Produced by Brave Brothers, the title track, ‘4:44’, showcases Park’s soulful signature voice over heartbreaking lyrics about longing for a lover. Yet, her new music perfectly suits the spring season.

The song was no doubt a hit in Korea. It topped the Bugs and Soribada music charts and entered in the top 15 on Genie and Melon chart after its release.

Her fans in the UAE were all behind her new music as well as ‘re:Blue Rose’ was seen charting high on the local iTunes albums chart.

In March, she made an immediate impact on the charts with her new long-awaited comeback music with single ‘Spring’ which successfully debuted at no. 1 on the UAE iTunes songs charts and charted high on the domestic real-time charts. In addition to this, it debuted at No 2 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart while her other songs were also included in the top 5 entries of the US-based chart.

During a press interview, Park hinted at more comebacks this year, sharing that she will continue to release more albums with different genres. So, fans can expect to hear more from the popular singer this year.