The seven-member act comprises of Yeonho (main vocalist), Hoyoung (dancer and rapper), Minchan (vocalist), Kangmin (vocalist and dancer), Yongseung (dancer), Dongheon (dancer and rapper) and Gyehyeon (vocalist). They are the first boy group to emerge from the music label since VIXX debuted in 2012, and is the third act following all-female band Gugudan.