The K-Pop industry has welcomed a new boy group, AB6IX — one of this year’s most-anticipated new acts.

On May 22, the rookies hyped up fans as they made a confident introduction with title track ‘Breathe’ and debut EP ‘B:Complete’.

The seven-track EP features a variety of songs, from hip hop, chic urban house to modern rock. The members participated in the creation of the album, from producing, composing and writing the tracks, to working on their performances.

The deep house genre number ‘Breathe’ was co-composed and co-written by member Lee Dae-hwi, who is known for his production skills. The other tracks that the members had a hand in writing or composing include ‘Absolute’, ‘Shining Stars, ‘Friend Zone’, ‘Light Me Up’, ‘Dance For Two’ and ‘Hollywood’.

Brand New Music’s K-Pop act may be still fresh to the scene as a band, but its members’ faces are familiar to many. Lee Dae-hwi and Park Woo-jin were promoted in the sensational project boy group Wanna One while Kim Dong-hyun and Lim Young-min were members in duo MXM. All four members, except for newcomer Jeon Woong, were contestants on Mnet’s ‘Produce 101 Season 2’ show.

While they are signed under a label closely associated with hip hop acts, AB6IX — an acronym for ‘Above Brandnew Six’ — decided to go against releasing a hip hop number as their debut song; they didn’t want to go “on an obvious path”.