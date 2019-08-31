RBW announced the news of her comeback by releasing a teaser photo of the singer

Mamamoo’s Wheein is gearing up for her second solo album, ‘Soar’, releasing this Wednesday.

RBW announced the news of her comeback by releasing a teaser photo of the K-Pop singer and the release date on the group’s official social media handles.

The album will reportedly be produced by Jung Key, who previously worked with Wheein on collaborative hit song ‘Anymore’ in 2017.

‘Making Prologue’ videos have also been released showing her growth and maturity as an artist. Wheein takes fans behind the scenes in an intimate manner in the making of her album art, singing in the recording studio, talking about her love for music and more.

Signed under RBW Entertainment. Wheein debuted as a member of popular girl group Mamamoo in 2014. The lead vocalist made her solo debut with single ‘Easy’ in April 2018. She lent her voice as a featured artist on tracks including ‘4:44’ by Park Bom, ‘Tears Drops’ by DinDin and ‘Ex Girl’ by Monsta X.