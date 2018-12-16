It’s all set! Rookie K-Pop boy group Lucente is confirmed as the opening act for Momoland’s concert in January. Much like the nine-member girl group, it’s also Lucente’s first performance in Dubai and in the Middle East.
The new band is expected to perform songs such as ‘Intro: Universe’, ‘Close Love’, ‘Your Difference’, ‘Falling Petals’, ‘Answer’ and ‘How About You’ from their debut mini-album, which consists of various genres, at the concert ‘Momoland Live In Concert’.
Formed under Noga Entertainment, Lucente is composed of seven members: U.Seong, Parkha, Hero and Taejun. Z.Hoo, Kogun and Bao.
The group’s name is a fusion of English and Latin, with a meaning that they are a K-Pop act who “shines as bright as the stars”.
On September 18, the K-Pop act made their official debut with the release of their first mini-album ‘The Big Dipper’, fronted by a hard-hitting hip-hop title track, ‘Your Difference’ of which features elements of futuristic and pop genres and fast-paced choreography.
Before their K-Pop debut in their homeland, Lucente (pronounced loo-chent) signed with Diamond Entertainment, a Japanese label dedicated to promoting Korean artists in the second biggest music market in the world. They gained a strong following in India, Hong Kong and Japan and spent 10 months holding concerts before they were introduced to the K-Pop scene.
Lucente was recently awarded the ‘Rookie of the Year’ under the K-Pop category at the ‘26th Korean Culture Entertainment Award.’
The boy group will perform for an hour, starting at 7:30pm on January 4 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Tickets start at Dh200 and are now available online. Gates open at 6pm.