Girl group’s first mini-album ‘IT’Z ICY’ scheduled to drop on July 29

Rookie group Itzy will make their summer comeback this month.

The JYP Entertainment ensemble announced on their social media that their first mini-album ‘IT’Z ICY’ is scheduled to drop on July 29.

The girls hinted at an ice-inspired, cool comeback with teaser images last week. The photos show them modelling stylish clothing against a plastic, sparkly background while holding popsicles in other photos.

Itzy also revealed more details about their upcoming release by dropping an album preview and a full track list. The title track is revealed to be ‘ICY’, which is co-written, co-composed and arranged by JYP founder Park Jin-young. Canadian singer Daniel Caesar also had a hand in composing the lead single.

The ‘Dalla Dalla’ group’s music video for ‘ICY’ will release the same day as the album.

Consisting of members Yuna, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yeji, Itzy debuted in February with digital single ‘IT’z Different’ and hit title track ‘Dalla Dalla’.

The rookie girl act has already made history for having the fastest K-Pop group debut music video to hit 100 million views. Additionally, the catchy hit led them to be named ‘monster rookies’ for their significant early success.