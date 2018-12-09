YouTube revealed this year’s most popular K-Pop music videos in South Korea as part of the streaming services’ annual YouTube Rewind.
The top 10 music videos were based on the number of views, likes, shares, comments, watch time by Korean YouTube users, with data calculated from up until mid-November.
Rising group iKon made it to the top of the list with their massive hit track ‘Love Scenario’. The boys grabbed Korean viewers’ attention with their easy-to-sing-along song and was a favourite among elementary students.
Viewers couldn’t get enough of the finger-shooting dance move and the infectious song ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ that it got the all-female group BlackPink, which secured the second spot. Momoland’s music video to their breakout track ‘BBoom BBoom’ grabbed third place followed by girl group sensation Twice’s music video ‘What Is Love?’
Big Hit’s record-breaking group BTS came in fifth with their ‘Fake Love’ music video. Like last year’s ranking, SM Entertainment’s female powerhouses Red Velvet took the sixth spot but this time with their ‘Bad Boy’ music video. Twice made their second entrance with ‘Dance the Night Away’ at seventh place, while Bolbbalgan4’s ‘Travel’, BTS’s ‘Idol’ and Mamamoo’s ‘Starry Night’ followed.
Twice and BTS are the only artists to make it twice on the list.