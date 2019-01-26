It’s officially over for K-Pop’s power couple EXO’s Kai and BlackPink’s Jennie.
Less than a month after their secret romance was made public, the two have called it quits.
On January 25, SM Entertainment confirmed to the media that “the two parted ways” without revealing the exact date and reason behind the break-up.
The decision comes nearly a month after Korean entertainment media outlet Dispatch released photographs of the two enjoying a late-night date from November.
Their unplanned relationship revelation received major media attention. K-Pop stars generally do not disclose romances and some labels even have a ‘no dating’ clause in contracts. Unplanned relationships receive a great amount of criticism and may at times damage a group or star’s appeal.
According to an exclusive report by entertainment channel SBS funE, the two artists have decided to remain colleagues for the sake of their groups and fans and in order focus on their careers.
The BlackPink member’s label YG Entertainment is yet to release an official statement on the couple’s separation.
Kai and Jennie’s decision to split up comes only four months of dating, making them one K-Pop’s shortest-lived couples.
Shortly after their surprising romantic public announcement in January, EXO’s label SM Entertainment confirmed their relationship and shared that the couple had “mutual feelings for each other”.