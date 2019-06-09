Members of the popular boy band recently filmed the music video for the lead track

Exo’s Chanyeol and Sehun will release their first duo album in July.

SM Entertainment confirmed that the members of the popular boy band recently filmed the music video for the lead track off their album, which is in the final stages of editing.

The powerhouse duo’s new project has been teased for weeks and news about it has been circulating the internet for a while, especially when they were spotted flying to Los Angeles to film the music video.

The Exo members previously worked together on hit duet ‘We Young’, released as part of their agency’s ‘Station X 0’ project.

They are Exo’s second sub-unit following Exo-CBX, featuring members Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen.

Apart from this new venture, Chanyeol and Sehun will join other members for their fifth solo concert, ‘Exo Planet #5 – ExplOration’, on July 19-21 and July 26-28 at the Olympic Park Gymnasium in Seoul.