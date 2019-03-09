Epik High, Dreamnote, Park Bom and others have new releases

March is loaded with comebacks and debuts from K-Pop soloists and groups, but this week might be the most exciting yet. Here is a quick guide on who to look out for:

Monday

In addition to popular South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High and new boy group ARGON releasing new music, former Wanna One member Lai Kuanlin and Pentagon’s Wooseok will be making their unit debut with mini-album ‘9801’. It will feature five tracks and includes a collaboration with GOT7 member Jackson Wang.

Tuesday

Following their debut single album ‘Dreamlike’ in last year, rookie girl group Dreamnote will drop second single album ‘Dream:us’ and its lead track ‘Hakuna Matata’ on Tuesday.

Wednesday

- Former 2NE1 member Park Bom will finally make her long-awaited return with new solo music after years of being absent from the K-Pop scene. What makes this comeback extra special is that it will feature former bandmate Sandra Park.

- After dropping their debut EP, the multinational rookie group GWSN, which translates to Girls in the Park in Korean, will return to with second EP, ‘The Park in the Night Part Two’, on March 13.

Thursday

- Moonbyul, Solar, Wheein and Hwasa are all set to drop ninth mini-album, ‘White Wind’, and its lead song ‘gogobebe’. It will be Mamamoo’s final instalment of their ‘4 Seasons’ project.

- Mamamoo and Red Velvet’s Yeri are not the only ones dropping new music on Thursday. The four members of 100% — Rockhyun, Jonghwan, Chanyong and Hyukjin — are also coming back with new mini-album, ‘RE:tro’.

Friday

Fans are excited not only about Exo’s Lay and Far East Movement’s upcoming collaboration track ‘Love Bird’ to drop on March 15 but also Bang Yongguk will be releasing his solo album. This will be his first music release since his departure from boy group B.A.P.