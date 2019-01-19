Mark your calendars because CLC’s long-awaited comeback date has been revealed. The K-Pop girl group is set to drop their eighth mini-album, ‘No 1’, on January 30.
Cube Entertainment’s act shared their upcoming comeback schedule online and will drop images, track list, teasers and more starting on Monday.
This is CLC’s first return since single ‘Black Dress’ in almost a year.
CLC debuted as a five-member group with first album ‘First Love’ in March 2015, with members Yeeun, Seungyeon, Yujin, Seunghee and Sorn.
Eunbin and Elkie later joined the all-female group in May 2016. Fans have seen the girls transition from a bubbly concept to a tough image seen in their fierce transformation for EDM trap track ‘Hobgoblin’ from EP ‘Crystyle’, which marked their first appearance on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales and World Albums charts.