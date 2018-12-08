South Korean group BTS will end the year with another milestone — their first Grammy nomination. Their album ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ is in the running for the Best Recording Package award, a category that celebrates an album’s visuals.
The album’s art director HuskyFox is revealed to be nominated for the award. The chart-topping record, which debuted at No 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart, is nominated alongside St Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’, The Chairman’s ‘The Offering’, Mitski’s ‘Be the Cowboy’ and Foxhole’s ‘Well Kept Thing’.
The nod marks them as the first K-Pop act to receive the distinction.
Following the news, the Seoul-based branding company’s website crashed due to traffic but that didn’t stop BTS fans from congratulating the creative team online.
The packaging of Korean pop albums is visually appealing and BTS’s ‘Love Yourself’ album series is among those that stands out.
The nomination is a major recognition of Korea’s creative industry, BTS and their team, which work together to bring larger themes and concepts from their music to life. Although the act did not grab a musical nomination at the 61st Grammy Awards, the honour is an acknowledgement of K-Pop and it’s growing appetite worldwide. It’s a huge feat and may set the record-breaking group one step closer to a musical nomination.
BTS has had a massive year having collaborated with artists such as Steve Aoki, Andrew Taggart and Nicki Minaj. They also performed at the American Music Awards, won awards at 2018 Billboard Music Awards and E! People’s Choice Award, accumulate 2 million viewers worldwide with their documentary series, ‘Burn the Stage’, and more.
BTS was also 2018’s most tweeted-about celebrity globally and had the most liked tweet this year alone.
The 2019 Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles’s Staples Center on February 10.