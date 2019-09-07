Image Credit:

YG Entertainment has confirmed brother-sister duo Akdong Musician (AKMU) is going to release a third full-length this month.

On its official blog, the company uploaded a dark blue teaser photo and a teaser clip of lead track ‘Sailing’.

The 36-second video clip features a calm, dark ocean with vocalist Lee Su Hyun’s evocative vocals accompanied by an acoustic guitar. The Korean label shared that the new music will have more mature sound.

The is the duo’s first music release since Lee Chan Hyuk was discharged from the country’s compulsory two-year military service in May, marking approximately two years and two months since 2017 EP ‘Summer Episode’.

During her brother’s enlistment, she took the role as a DJ for radio show ‘AKMU Suhyun’s Volume Up’ and appeared on Netflix’s series ‘Temporary Idol’. The vocalist launched her own beauty and make-up channel ‘Mochi Peach’, which earned her YouTube’s ‘Gold Play Button’ for amassing more than a million subscribers.