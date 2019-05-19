BlackPink with DJ Shadow. Image Credit: Supplied

Another epic collaboration is in the making with the K-Pop girl group sensation. DJ Snake confirms collaboration with BlackPink is in the works after a fan asked the Grammy-nominated producer DJ Snake via Instagram, to which he replied with a simple “Yes”.

This will be BlackPink’s second international collaboration. The ‘Kill This Love’ act previously worked with Dua Lipa on hit song ‘Kiss and Make Up’, which was quite a popular track in the UAE and achieved commercial success worldwide.