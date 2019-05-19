Another epic collaboration is in the making with the K-Pop girl group sensation. DJ Snake confirms collaboration with BlackPink is in the works after a fan asked the Grammy-nominated producer DJ Snake via Instagram, to which he replied with a simple “Yes”.
This will be BlackPink’s second international collaboration. The ‘Kill This Love’ act previously worked with Dua Lipa on hit song ‘Kiss and Make Up’, which was quite a popular track in the UAE and achieved commercial success worldwide.
Rumours have been circulating on a potential collaborative track ever since the Taki Taki hitmaker posted a BlackPink promotional poster on his Instagram as he arrived at Incheon International Airport and responded to a now disappeared message related on the K-Pop quartet September of last year. He attended the group’s ‘In Your Area’ world tour in LA and was spotted backstage at the Coachella 2019 in April, sparking even more rumours.