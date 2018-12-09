Seungri, youngest member of boy band Big Bang, will bid a temporary farewell to fans in a special way. The 27-year-old artist is set to hold his final solo concerts in several Asian cities before his military enlistment next year.
YG Entertainment confirmed that the singer-songwriter will perform in Hong Kong on January 12 and meet Japanese fans in Tokyo from January 26-27 and in Osaka from March 9-10.
In between his Japanese concerts, the musician is scheduled to take the stage at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium from February 16 to 17 for his Seoul concert titled ‘Seungri 1st Solo Tour [The Great Seungri] Final in Seoul’.
The concerts will be his last before joining the Korean military sometime early next year, although the exact enrolment date has not been determined.
He is the last Big Bang member to serve his military duty. Bandmates TOP and G-Dragon enlisted in the military last year, while Taeyang and Daesung joined in the first quarter of 2018.