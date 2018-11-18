B1A4 will continue as a group with three members, WM Entertainment confirmed in a statement on November 16.
The Korean label revealed that after meeting with members Jinyoung and Baro, who decided to opt out of renewing their contracts in June, to further discuss the group’s future activities as a five-member group. They have come to a conclusion that it would be difficult for the two artists to commit.
While this does not rule out the possibility of a reunion with the original line-up, the remaining members — CNU, Sandeul, and Gongchan — will continue to promote B1A4 as three-member group.
B1A4 debuted 7 years ago with OK and have found success in South Korea and Japan. They’ve released hits such as Solo Day, What’s Happening, Sweet Girl and Baby Good Night in addition to a variety of EPs and albums, which were co-written by members.
B1A4’s final album was 2017’s Rollin since Jinyoung and Baro departed from the K-Pop group. The pair signed to LINK8 Entertainment and HODU&U Entertainment, respectively. They’ve made a name for themselves in the acting industry, having starred in popular TV dramas. Jinyoung is also a renowned songwriter and has produced music for B1A4 and other artists.