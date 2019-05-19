A.C.E members Chan, Jun, Kim Byeongkwan, Wow and Donghun. Image Credit: Supplied

On May 17, A.C.E made a bold comeback with second mini-album ‘Under Cover’ as a full group.

The rookie boy group’s new music covers a range of genres and also includes the quintet’s distinct rebellious, hip-hop side, especially with comeback title track ‘Under Cover’, which was composed by Onestar, MAD FRESH and BIGTONE.

In addition to ‘Under Cover’, the mini-album contains other tracks such as original debut song, ‘Do It Like Me’, ‘Mr. Bass’ and ‘If You Heard’ as well as a CD only version of ‘5tar’.

A.C.E, an acronym for Adventure Calling Emotions, left quite an impression on local listeners or Choice fan base. The new mini-album debuted in sixth place on the UAE iTunes albums chart but rose to number 4 the following day.

This is A.C.E’s first mini-album as a full group as member Chan took break from the group due to promotions with UNB, a boy group created by KBS survival program ‘The Unit’. Chan joined his original bandmates after the nine-member group ended their activities in January.