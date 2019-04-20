‘Map of the soul: Persona’ went straight in at number one

Members of South Korean K-Pop group BTS wave during a press conference to introduce their new album "Map of the Soul: Persona" in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Image Credit: AP

K-Pop sensation BTS scored another record on Friday, becoming the first Korean act to top Britain’s album chart.

The floppy-haired seven-piece’s latest album ‘Map of the soul: Persona’ went straight in at number one, days after their single ‘Boy With Luv’ broke the YouTube record for the most views in 24 hours with 74.6 million hits.

The track is also the band’s first ever British Top 15 single, charting at number 13 on Friday.

The band, known for their boyish good looks and meticulously choreographed dance moves, will play two sold out nights at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, on June 1 and 2.

Earlier this year the septet, whose name is short for Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates as Bulletproof Boy Scouts, became the first K-Pop band to top the US album charts.