It’s official. Justin Bieber’s two Dubai concert dates – on October 8 and 9 – have been cancelled and tickets will be refunded.
The announcement from local concert promoter TOP Entertainment comes a week after the ‘Yummy’ singer said that he was cancelling his 'Justice' world tour due to ill health.
Thomas Ovesen, owner of TOP Entertainment, said: “First and foremost we support Justin in putting his health and wellbeing first. Whilst his decision to cancel the two Dubai dates is very disappointing for his many Middle East fans, we are sending him our best wishes for a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are also with everyone on the Justice World Tour as well as the many people involved in preparing the Dubai shows.”
He added: “Tickets will be automatically refunded to the same card used for the transaction. Kindly note refunds can take up to 21 days, so please wait before contacting your point of purchase.”
In the statement, Bieber’s global tour promoter AEG Presents clarified that despite media reporte, the “entire Justice World Tour has not been cancelled.” The tour stops that have been official canned, apart from the UAE, are Santiago, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; São Paulo, Brazil; Cape Town, South Africa; Johannesburg, South Africa; Sakhir, Bahrain; Tel Aviv, Israel; and New Delhi, India.