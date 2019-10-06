The video for ‘10,000 Hours’ features the loved up couple

Justin Bieber has dropped a new music video featuring none other than his wife and model Hailey Bieber.

A duet with country music duo Dan + Shay, the video for ‘10,000 Hours’ shows the loved up couple with a rose-petal-littered backdrop as Bieber sings “If it’s 10,000 hours or the rest of my life I’m gonna love you.”

Bieber and Baldwin had a star-studded re-wedding on September 30 in South Carolina, with celebrirties such as Kylie and Kendal Jenner and Jaden Smith in attendance. The couple married legally last year in a low-key event.