Justin Bieber has dropped a new music video featuring none other than his wife and model Hailey Bieber.
A duet with country music duo Dan + Shay, the video for ‘10,000 Hours’ shows the loved up couple with a rose-petal-littered backdrop as Bieber sings “If it’s 10,000 hours or the rest of my life I’m gonna love you.”
Bieber and Baldwin had a star-studded re-wedding on September 30 in South Carolina, with celebrirties such as Kylie and Kendal Jenner and Jaden Smith in attendance. The couple married legally last year in a low-key event.
The ‘10,000 Hours’ music video also features the wives of Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. Smyers is married to Abby Law while Mooney is married to Hannah Billingsley. The track is the first single off the duo’s upcoming album, which follows their 2018 self-titled third LP.