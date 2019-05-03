The singer got his career break by posting cover songs on the platform

Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater. Image Credit: AP

Justin Bieber got his start posting cover songs on YouTube and now he’s working with the platform on a “top secret project.”

YouTube announced May 2 that it is planning a project with the Grammy-winning Canadian pop star, set to premiere next year. No more details about the Bieber special were revealed.

Before releasing his debut song in 2009, Bieber gained popularity from posting his performances on YouTube. He went on to top the pop charts with hits like ‘Sorry’ and ‘Boyfriend’, win a Grammy Award and tour the world.