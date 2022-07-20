The show will go on for Justin Bieber, who will return to his ‘Justice’ world tour after he took a break to deal with medical issues.

Bieber had in June postponed a slew of North American tour dates after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which causes facial paralysis.

He’ll resume his performances, first with the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31. He’ll then head to five other spots in Europe in August and continue to South America in September.

The ‘Peaches’ singer will also head to South Africa, the Middle East (including Dubai), Asia, Australia and New Zealand before heading back to Europe in 2023. There are a total of 75 tour stops so far, however, there is no news about the postponed North American dates yet.

Justin Bieber Image Credit: AFP

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a complication of shingles that occurs when an outbreak impacts the facial nerve near one ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.

Bieber had taken to Instagram on June 10 to post a video showing the facial paralysis and explained to fan what was going on.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move,” Bieber explained in a video.

“So, there’s full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see.”

“It will go back to normal,” Bieber, 28, said in his video. “[It will take] time, and we don’t know how much time that’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be okay. And I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now. But in the meantime, I’m gonna rest.”

That was the third time Bieber’s tour has been postponed, the first two due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the confusion about tour dates, which many had bought tickets for already, Dubai concert organisers TOP Entertainment in June assured fans that Bieber would indeed perform at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on October 8 and 9.