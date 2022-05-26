Thomas Ovesen, owner of TOP Entertainment said: ‘Together with our partners All Things Live and AEG Presents we are thrilled that Justin has managed to find time in his jam packed tour schedule to add a second night to his Dubai stop. What we have seen in the last few days has been absolutely fantastic. The demand for this show has far exceeded any and all expectations. What excites me the most is that the appetite for live entertainment is back — and what a way to welcome it back. Do not delay in purchasing your tickets.’

Those vying for tickets can start buying from 2pm today (May 26), if registered for the Visa pre-sale. Those fans will have exclusive access to purchase tickets for both shows up until 10am May 27. General on-sale will commence at 10am on May 27 across any ticket categories still available for both shows after the pre-sale.

The shows in Dubai are part of his 128-date Justice World Tour that kicked off with its North American leg in San Diego on February 18. The tour, which is in support of his albums ‘Changes’ and ‘Justice’, will see the singer perform all over the world in cities such as New Delhi, Bangkok, Tokyo and Amsterdam, with the final show on March 25, 2023, in Krakow.

Bieber’s eighth No 1 album ‘Justice’ has sold over eight million copies globally, amassed over 12 billion global streams, and was nominated for eight Grammys, including Album Of The Year.

The Justice World Tour, promoted by AEG Presents, is the singer’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s ‘Purpose World Tour’.

Don’t miss it!