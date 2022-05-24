Alright Beliebers, it’s time to step up as pop sensation Justin Bieber is bringing his ‘Justice World Tour’ to the UAE.

The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker has announced his final international dates for his record-breaking tour and Dubai has made its way to the list with Bieber set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on October 8.

Having sold in excess of 1.3 million tickets so far, the tour will travel to more than 30 countries — playing more than 125 shows — from May 2022 through March 2023 and the UAE just happens to be one of the stops, between South Africa and Israel.

Bieber is clearly a fan of Dubai, having performed here earlier, once in 2017 and earlier in 2013, along with a fly-by visit in 2018.

“Having Justin back for what will be his third visit and fourth performance in the city is so exciting, both for his fans and for me personally,” said Thomas Ovesen, owner of T.O.P Entertainment, which is bringing Bieber to Dubai.

“The UAE hasn’t seen shows of this size and scale since pre pandemic and I can guarantee everyone is in for a real treat — the production is world class and there is no doubt Justin is at the very top of his game right now, the ticket sales worldwide speak for themselves. We look forward to welcoming all his Middle East fans this October — this is a hot ticket and we expect to sell out fast,” he added, while telling fans to so register for the pre-sale now.

Justin Bieber in DUbai in 2017 Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Fans can register for the exclusive Visa pre-sale on the Coca-Cola Arena website. Pre-sale will start at 10am on May 26 and all fans who have registered will receive the pre-sale link to purchase tickets. General sale will start 24 hours later on May 27 at 10am UAE time.

The tour starts this month in Mexico, and closes out the year in Asia, Australia and New Zealand before moving to the UK and Europe in early 2023. Additional dates have also been announced in Bahrain, Sydney, New Delhi, Manila, Amsterdam, London and Dublin.

These new shows come on the heels of his 52-date 2022 North American tour, which kicked off in San Diego on February 18.

Recently, the 28-year-old teamed up with director Cole Bennett for his new single and the video for ‘Honest,’ featuring Don Toliver. Punchy and up tempo, ‘Honest’ marked his first official single since ‘Ghost’ — the anthemic finale to the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated ‘Justice’, which went to the number one spot on pop radio in January, making chart history with the most number one hits by a male solo artist in US radio history and the only fifth artist ever to reach 20 Top 5 hits on Hot 100.

Over the past year, Bieber has set new benchmarks in his highly-decorated career: ‘Stay’ with The Kid LAROI, Bieber’s eighth career Hot 100 number one single, made him the youngest solo artist ever to reach 100 hits on the chart. ‘Peaches,’ his certified-triple-platinum smash, made him the first male solo artist to debut at number one on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart simultaneously.

Bieber’s eighth album ‘Justice’ has sold over eight million copies globally, amassed over 12 billion global streams, and was nominated for eight Grammys, including Album of the Year. With 100 billion career streams and over 75 million albums sold globally, Bieber reigns as one of the biggest artists in the world.

Bieber, who was named Artist of the Year at the 2021 MTV VMAs and was nominated for thirteen Billboard Music Awards, has been wowing fans nightly on the opening leg of his Justice World Tour 2022.