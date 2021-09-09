Justin Bieber attends the premiere of YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Image Credit: AFP

A new documentary about pop star Justin Bieber is all set to premiere on October 8. Titled ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’, the documentary will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Michael D Ratner has directed the movie, having previously directed and executive produced YouTube Originals’ ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ and its follow-up, ‘Next Chapter’.

The description for the movie read: “The film follows Bieber and his close-knit team in the month leading up to [T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber] as they rehearse and construct a monumental stage while adhering to strict health and safety protocols. The film also captures personal, self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife, Hailey.”

Expressing how much connecting to his fans means to him, Bieber said in a statement, “Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me. Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me.”

He added, “This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here.”

Talking about working with Bieber, Ratner added, “I couldn’t be prouder of our continued partnership with Justin as well as the SB Films team and the collaborative effort by all to make this project possible. Amazon Studios is the ideal partner to share this inspiring and feel-good film on a global scale. Make sure to watch it with the volume maxed out.”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke opened up about the film, “Justin Bieber: Our World is a raw and unprecedented snapshot of Justin and those closest to him during a pivotal time in his life and career.”