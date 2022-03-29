South Korean singer Jungkook, a member of BTS, has tested positive for COVID-19 soon after arriving in the US ahead of the K-Pop group’s Grammy Awards performance.
His agency Big Hit Music shared a statement on March 29 that the 24-year-old had initially tested negative in Korea before leaving for the United States on March 27.
“After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT),” the statement read. “While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT).”
The statement added that he is under self-quarantine and “is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat.”
Jungkook and the other six members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V — are due to perform at the Grammy Awards, which will be held in Las Vegas on April 4. They are also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song ‘Butter’.
Four of the members travelled to the US on March 28, and the youngest member’s diagnosis comes as J-Hope remains in quarantine in Korea after contracting COVID-19 the previous week.
In the last four months, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V had also tested positive and recovered for the novel coronavirus.
Apart from their planned Grammys performance, the ‘Dynamite’ hitmakers are set to bring their Permission To Dance On Stage concerts to Allegiant Stadium in Vegas on April 8, 9, 15, and 16.
It’s unclear if Jungkook will be able to take to the stage on music’s biggest night, with his agency saying his “participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on COVID-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organiser.”