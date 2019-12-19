The English stars are joined on by Cheb Khaled, Sherine Abdel Wahab and Hussain Al Jassmi

Next week at the Grand Opening weekend of the 25th Dubai Shopping Festival’s (DSF), expect some major A-list performances at the Burj Park, which will be free to attend.

Cheb Khaled, Sherine Abdel Wahab and Hussain Al Jassmi will perform on December 26, while English singer-songwriters Jorja Smith and Liam Payne, formerly of One Direction, take the stage on December 27.

Those interested in attending must register first through Dubai Calendar or Platinum List, as entry is limited and pre-registration is required to attend.

In addition, expect a special Burj Khalifa production and the launch of a new Dubai Fountain show throughout the weekend.