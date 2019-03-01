After teasing fans on social media, the Jonas Brothers have gotten the band back together and dropped their first single in six years.
The Grammy-nominated boy band dropped their new song ‘Sucker’ on March 1 after splitting nearly six years ago, citing a “deep rift in the band.”
The brothers — Joe, 29, Kevin, 31, and Nick, 26 — feature in the video with their real-life leading ladies, namely actress Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.
In the video, the group rock switch through a series of avant-garde costumes as they strut around a castle.
Nick, Joe and Keving also took to Twitter to write about the shoot, with the same post that stated: “We really had the best time shooting this video in England with our family. Hope you guys love it. Feels good to be back.”
The brothers teased their reunion in a ‘Carpool Karaoke’ spot for ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’.
“It’s nice to be able to finally tell somebody,” Nick said in a promo for the segment. “We’ve kept this a secret now for almost seven, eight months. This is basically our first performance back.”
‘Sucker’ is the first release from the trio since June 2013’s ‘First Time’.
Releasing their first album in 2006, the brothers skyrocketed to global celebrity and found massive commercial success in part thanks to their appearances on the Disney Channel network.
The brothers, who hail from New Jersey, were from a devout Christian family, and in the early stages of their careers their wholesome image included wearing purity rings that promote chastity until marriage.
Following their band’s break-up both Nick and Joe pursued other musical projects while Kevin appeared in reality television shows and founded a real estate company.
In December 2018, Nick wed Chopra in a lavish ceremony dubbed India’s “wedding of the year.”