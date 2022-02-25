John Mayer’s ‘Sob Rock’ tour is getting postponed after he, along with several members of the band, tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the singer wrote, “Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above.”

Further, he expressed his disappointment and apologised for the change of plans.

“I’m so sorry to make you change your plans. This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone’s head — mine included — as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months. (The first was extremely mild, but this one’s got the better of me.) We’ll give you everything we’ve got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup. With love and appreciation... me,” he added.

As per People Magazine, earlier this week, the guitarist’s second sold-out Madison Square Garden show took on a different format after drummer Steve Ferrone and background vocalist Carlos Ricketts tested positive for coronavirus.

At Wednesday’s Washington DC tour stop, Mayer — who previously had a COVID infection in January — appeared on stage for another acoustic set with a mug of Throat Coat tea and told the crowd he’d developed a sore throat the afternoon before.

He said, “After the last two years, I am not cancelling a show. We do not cancel shows here. I mean, if it’s that thing and you’ve got it — well, I understand. Anything other than that ... if it’s just me and I gotta bang on a guitar with my right hand and my left hand’s in a sling and I tell you stories, I will not cancel a show.”

The February 25 Pittsburgh show will now be on May 5, while the March 1 Belmont Park, New York show is now on May 7 and the two Boston shows are on May 9 and 10.