Made in America organisers have announced that the annual music festival, founded and curated by Jay-Z, has been cancelled, citing “severe circumstances outside of production control.”

“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation,” read a statement shared on Tuesday on the festival’s account on Twitter, recently renamed X. “Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.”

The announcement came less than a month before the festival was scheduled to take place in Philadelphia.

Originally set for Labour Day weekend, Made in America had a lengthy roster of hip-hop and R&B stars scheduled to perform, including Miguel, Tems, Ice Spice, Cam’ron and headliners SZA and Lizzo.

The cancellation comes as Lizzo is battling allegations of sexual harassment by her former dancers. The singer, who has championed body positivity and self-love, has rejected the claims, calling them “unbelievable” and “outrageous.”

Jay-Z founded the two-day festival in 2012. His label Roc Nation produces the event, and past performers have included Grammy winners Tyler, The Creator; Cardi B; Jazmine Sullivan and Burna Boy. In previous years, the two-day Made in America festivals have drawn more than 100,000 attendees, according to CBS News.

Festival organisers said those who bought tickets would be refunded and that they looked forward to returning in 2024.

