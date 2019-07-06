Lawsuit accuses Iconix Brand Group Inc of lying about its finances

Jay Z performing at the Du arena after the formula1 race in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Jay Z’s business entities sued a New York City licensing firm, claiming it cheated the companies as part of a “colossal accounting scandal.”

The lawsuit accuses Iconix Brand Group Inc of lying about its finances when it made deals with the rapper’s Roc Nation apparel company. There was no immediate response to a phone message on Friday seeking comment from Iconix.

When Roc Nation entered into a brand partnership with Iconix in 2013, the defendant company was fabricating financial reports to falsely inflate its earnings, according to the suit filed on Thursday in state court in Manhattan.

The allegations arise “out of a massive years-long fraud perpetrated by Iconix and its affiliates to amass a portfolio of trademarks under false pretences, in the process defrauding its licensees and partners, and setting off a colossal accounting scandal the depths of which are still being uncovered,” the suit says.

It adds that the scheme “sent its share price from a peak of more than $400 [Dh1,468] per share in 2014, to less than a dollar today.”

Jay Z, who’s given name is Shawn Carter, was questioned behind closed doors last year about the fraud allegations by the Securities and Exchange Commission. At the time, his lawyers said they didn’t believe he had any relevant information to share with SEC investigators.

The suit says Jay Z’s companies “have incurred substantial legal expenses in connection with, among other things, the federal government’s investigations into Iconix’s massive fraud.”